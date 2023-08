Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Dolphins with an undisclosed injury Wednesday.

Williams will be reverted to Miami's injured reserve if he clears waivers. Unfortunately for the the young safety, his injury is probably significant and he'll most likely miss the entire season if he's going on IR. The 24-year-old began his collegiate career at Illinois before transferring to the college of San Mateo and then to Oregon, where he was Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention in 2022.