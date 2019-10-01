Bennie Fowler: Cut loose by Giants
The Giants released Fowler on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
Fowler has some utility after two games, taking advantage of an injury- and suspension-ravaged receiving corps to the tune of 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 91 yards. With Daniel Jones under center and Sterling Shepard back from a concussion the past two weeks, Fowler fell off to a 2-8-0 line on five targets. Making matters worse for Fowler was the return of Golden Tate from suspension. Considering his lacking output with Jones directing the offense, cutting Fowler is a logical corresponding move to add Tate to the 53-man roster.
