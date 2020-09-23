site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bennie-fowler-descends-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bennie Fowler: Descends to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fowler reverted to the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Fowler logged just four offensive snaps in Week 2. He'll shift back to the practice squad and await a possible promotion before Week 3's matchup versus the Packers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read