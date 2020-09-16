site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bennie-fowler-heads-back-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bennie Fowler: Heads back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 15, 2020
at
8:46 pm ET 1 min read
Fowler reverted to the Saints' practice squad.
Fowler logged seven offensive snaps in Week 1's win over Tampa Bay but didn't receive a target. His stint on the practice squad may be shortlived, as Michael Thomas (ankle) is expected to miss multiple games.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/30/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/26/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/24/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read