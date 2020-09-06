site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bennie Fowler: Released by Saints
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
Fowler was released Saturday, Amie Just of Nola.com reports.
Despite some encouraging words from quarterback Drew Brees a couple weeks ago, Fowler didn't make the cut for the Saints' final 53-man roster. After stints with the Broncos and Giants, he'll look for a new home elsewhere.
