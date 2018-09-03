Fowler was waived by the Bears on Saturday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Fowler was not one of the six receivers chosen for the Bears' 53-man roster, losing out to Javon Wims for the No. 6 spot on the depth chart. Fowler appeared in 45 games during his three seasons with the Broncos, however, so his experience should aid in potentially finding a new home.