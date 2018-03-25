Cunningham is visiting the Buccaneers on Sunday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

This is Cunningham's first reported visit in free agency, with the 27-year-old finally drawing some interest now that the top running backs are off the market. He'd likely compete for a passing-down role and special teams work in Tampa Bay, potentially serving as a low-cost replacement for fellow free agent Charles Sims. Cunningham had nine carries for 29 yards and 20 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games with the Bears last season. He's averaged 4.3 yards on 180 career carries and 6.7 yards on 147 targets (113 receptions).