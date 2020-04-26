Benny LeMay: Joining Cleveland

LeMay is poised to sign with the Browns as an undrafted free agent.

LeMay put together an impressive resume at FCS Charlotte over the past two seasons, rushing 425 times for 2,325 yards and 20 touchdowns while also catching 40 passes for 524 yards and four touchdowns. The 22-year-old's ability to work in the passing game should help as he attempts to crack Cleveland's 53-man roster.