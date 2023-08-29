The Lions released Snell on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Snell spent most of the offseason as a free agent but joined the Lions in mid-August. However, he was unable to secure a spot on the team's 53-man roster. After spending the last four seasons as a backup running back in Pittsburgh, the 2019 fourth-rounder will need to seek out other opportunities ahead of the 2023 campaign.