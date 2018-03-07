The Cowboys released Mayowa (back) on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old was set to enter the final season of his three-year, $8.25 million contract, a price Dallas wasn't willing to pay for a rotational end who struggled to make an impact in 2017. Though he saw his sack total drop from six in 2016 to just one a season ago, Mayowa's extensive experience in his five NFL campaigns shouldn't make it too difficult for him to find work somewhere this offseason.