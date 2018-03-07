Play

Mayowa (back) was released by the Cowboys on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The good news for Mayowa is that he'll likely have another chance to prove his worth elsewhere. The 26-year-old presents a nice balance between youth and experience having appeared in 57 games over a five-year stretch. The Idaho product likely won't have to spend too much time on his couch until the phone rings.

