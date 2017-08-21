Play

Pierce (hamstring) was waived by the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Pierce was sidelined with a hamstring injury about a month ago and never was able to make it back to the field. The team expected him to miss a few days once he suffered the initial injury but things never set in motion afterwards. Pierce, a six-year vet, could find a new home given his experience but only if he can prove he's healthy.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories