Bernard Pierce: Waived by Denver
Pierce (hamstring) was waived by the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Pierce was sidelined with a hamstring injury about a month ago and never was able to make it back to the field. The team expected him to miss a few days once he suffered the initial injury but things never set in motion afterwards. Pierce, a six-year vet, could find a new home given his experience but only if he can prove he's healthy.
