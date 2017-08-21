Pierce (hamstring) was waived by the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Pierce was sidelined with a hamstring injury about a month ago and never was able to make it back to the field. The team expected him to miss a few days once he suffered the initial injury but things never set in motion afterwards. Pierce, a six-year vet, could find a new home given his experience but only if he can prove he's healthy.