The Buccaneers waived Reedy on Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Reedy recorded two catches for 21 yards and had three carries for 17 yards while appearing in all nine games with the Buccaneers, but his main contributions for the club came on special teams, where he had served as a returner. The Buccaneers elected to let Reedy go in favor of fellow wideout Freddie Martino, who will slot in fifth on the team's depth chart.