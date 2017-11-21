The Patriots singed Reedy to their practice squad on Monday, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Reedy was waived by the Buccaneers after mostly serving as a special teams contributor with the team this season. The Patriots don't feature much depth at wide receiver, but the 25-year-old is unlikely to see much of an offensive role if he manages to earn a promotion to the active roster.

