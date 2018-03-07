Play

The Patriots waived Reedy on Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Reedy moved frequently between New England's practice squad and 53-man roster this past season but failed to make a tangible impact on gamedays. Given the 26-year-old's relative youth, there's a good chance another team will give him an opportunity to compete for a kick-return gig in training camp.

