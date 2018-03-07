Bernard Reedy: Let go by New England
The Patriots waived Reedy on Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Reedy moved frequently between New England's practice squad and 53-man roster this past season but failed to make a tangible impact on gamedays. Given the 26-year-old's relative youth, there's a good chance another team will give him an opportunity to compete for a kick-return gig in training camp.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...