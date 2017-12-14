Bernard Reedy: Let go by New England
The Patriots released Reedy on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Reedy was cut to create room for veteran receiver Kenny Britt, who will take over as the club's No. 5 wideout initially before perhaps climbing on the depth chart. The 25-year-old Reedy was never able to do much out of the No. 5 role during his two-game stay in New England, as most of his usage instead came on special teams.
