The Patriots released Reedy on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reedy was cut to create room for veteran receiver Kenny Britt, who will take over as the club's No. 5 wideout initially before perhaps climbing on the depth chart. The 25-year-old Reedy was never able to do much out of the No. 5 role during his two-game stay in New England, as most of his usage instead came on special teams.