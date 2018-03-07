Bernard Reedy: Let go by Patriots
Reedy was waived by New England on Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Reedy bounced around frequently between New England's practice squad and 53-man roster this past season but failed to make a tangible impact on Sundays. Given the 26-year-old's relatively young self, there's a chance another team will wind up giving Reedy an opportunity to find a new home.
