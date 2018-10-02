Bernard Reedy: Signs with Cardinals' practice squad
Reedy inked a deal to join the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.
Reedy was last with Tampa Bay before an early September split. Should Reedy ultimately crack the active roster, he'll likely max out as a special teamer this season.
