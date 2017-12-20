Bernard Reedy: Signs with Pats' practice squad
Reedy signed with the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Reedy was released by the Pats less than a week ago when wideout Kenny Britt arrived in New England. However, room has opened back up on the practice squad, so Reedy has a spot for the time being.
