Sikovits has signed on to the Cardinals' practice squad, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

Seikovits was unable to make enough of an impression at camp to beat out Maxx Williams (knee) for the No. 3 spot at tight end. However, with the ladder recovering from a knee injury and Zach Ertz (calf) nursing an injury, he could potentially get called up to the 53-man roster at some point if neither get cleared to play.