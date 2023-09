Seikovits was picked up by the Cardinals' practice squad Thursday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Seikovits signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona in January after spending the 2022 season on the team's practice squad. He's yet to play an NFL game but his familiarity with the Cardinals' playbook could give him an inside chance on moving up to the active roster this season should a spot open.