The NFL Draft is here, and the Fantasy landscape is about to change dramatically. Some draft picks will work in our favor, while others will cause chaos. It's the same drill every season, and it's fun to react to the rookies.

Prior to the NFL Draft, we have our wish list for each AFC East team -- pros and cons -- of what we want to see happen. While the obvious choice is upgraded offensive lines across the board, we won't get into that here. We also want to avoid as many crowded backfields as possible.

Ultimately, we want situations that will make our Fantasy rosters better. Hopefully, that's what will happen when the NFL Draft is done.

Buffalo Bills

Picks: Round 1 (26 overall), Round 3 (91), Round 4 (126), Round 5 (165), Round 5 (168), Round 6 (182), Round 7 (220)

Team Needs: IOL, EDGE, LB, CB, WR, OT

Fantasy Want: Long-term No. 1 receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back depth

The Bills addressed their biggest Fantasy need this offseason via trade when they acquired D.J. Moore and a fifth-round pick from Chicago in exchange for a second-round selection. Moore is now the No. 1 target for Josh Allen this season, and Moore is worth drafting as early as Round 4 in the majority of leagues. But Moore is 29, and he is on the downside of his prime. The rest of Buffalo's receiving corps is fine, for now, but it would be great if the Bills added another weapon for Allen that has some long-term appeal. For example, CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Mike Renner has Buffalo selecting Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion at No. 26 overall in Round 1, and he could be Allen's No. 1 receiver for many years to come. I would hate to see the Bills add a running back at any point in the NFL Draft because we want James Cook to get as many touches as possible, and I like Ray Davis as the backup option should Cook ever have to miss any time.

Miami Dolphins

Picks: Round 1 (11 overall), Round 1 (30), Round 2 (43), Round 3 (75), Round 3 (87), Round 3 (90), Round 3 (94), Round 4 (130), Round 5 (151), Round 7 (227), Round 7 (238)

Team Needs: WR, CB, S, TE, IOL, EDGE, DL, LB

Fantasy Want: Pass catchers

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back depth

Barring a trade, the Dolphins are good at running back with De'Von Achane as their best offensive player, and I love their depth with Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II as the top backups. Achane should be a high-end selection in Round 2 in the majority of leagues this season. But the rest of Miami's skill players might be the worst names on paper of any team in the NFL after the Dolphins decided to part ways with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill this offseason. Currently, the top receivers are Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell, and the starting tight end is Greg Dulcich. Good luck Malik Willis if these are your best weapons. As you can see, Miami has a lot of draft capital to add pass catchers, and Renner has the Dolphins taking Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 11 overall in Round 1. CBS Sport NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson also has Miami drafting Washington receiver Denzel Boston at No. 30 overall. We expect the Dolphins to upgrade at receiver and tight end during the NFL Draft, and these players will likely be popular rookies for Fantasy managers given the chance to see increased targets this year.

New England Patriots

Picks: Round 1 (31 overall), Round 2 (63), Round 3 (95), Round 4 (125), Round 4 (131), Round 5 (171), Round 6 (191), Round 6 (198), Round 6 (202), Round 6 (212), Round 7 (247)

Team Needs: IOL, OT, TE, EDGE, LB, DL, CB

Fantasy Want: A.J. Brown trade

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back depth

We're all waiting to see if the Eagles will trade A.J. Brown, either during NFL Draft weekend or after June 1 due to his contract. And the Patriots are considered the frontrunners to acquire Brown, which would change the landscape of their passing attack. New England already added Romeo Doubs this offseason in free agency, but he's more of a No. 2 option than an alpha. Brown would easily be the No. 1 target for Drake Maye, and the addition of Brown would put Maye in the discussion for QB1 in all Fantasy leagues. Brown would remain a low-end No. 1 Fantasy receiver, and he would be worth drafting in Round 3. If Brown doesn't come to New England, then you can draft Doubs as early as Round 6 in all leagues, and Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams and Mack Hollins would all be worth late-round fliers. Remember, Stefon Diggs is no longer on the roster, but the Patriots could pivot to a rookie in the NFL Draft if a Brown deal doesn't appear likely to happen. Ideally, New England will leave the backfield alone and allow TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson to get all the touches in 2026. While we're hopeful Henderson takes a step forward in Year 2, Stevenson will remain a significant factor, and he's a great value selection as early as Round 6. I don't plan to draft Henderson until Round 5, and he will likely need a Stevenson injury to maximize his Fantasy value.

Picks: Round 1 (2 overall), Round 1 (16), Round 2 (33), Round 2 (44), Round 4 (103), Round 4 (140), Round 5 (179), Round 7 (228), Round 7 (242)

Team Needs: QB, CB, S, LB, IOL, WR, DL, EDGE

Fantasy Want: Wide Receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Tight end

If I'm running the Jets, then I would not select a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft unless somehow Indiana's Fernando Mendoza slips to No. 2 overall. Spoiler alert, that's not happening. I would play out this season with Geno Smith as the starter and then wait to draft a quarterback in 2027 when the prospects should be much better, including Texas' Arch Manning, Oregon's Dante Moore and Ohio State's Julian Sayin, among others. This year, the plan should be to build up the roster so the rookie quarterback can step into a great situation in 2027, and adding a standout receiver opposite Garrett Wilson makes sense. For example, Ryan Wilson has the Jets drafting USC's Makai Lemon at No. 16 overall in the first round, and he could be a steal at that spot if he's still on the board. I don't want to see the Jets bring in competition for Mason Taylor, who has sleeper appeal with a late-round pick in all Fantasy leagues this season. For 2026, I hope Smith will elevate all the pass catchers for the Jets, even if he's not the ideal quarterback for this roster. But I would rather not see the Jets reach for a quarterback and hopefully land a future stud in 2027 when the class is much better with high-end talent.