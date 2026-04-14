The NFL Draft is here, and the Fantasy landscape is about to change dramatically. Some draft picks will work in our favor, while others will cause chaos. It's the same drill every season, and it's fun to react to the rookies.

Prior to the NFL Draft, we have our wish list for each AFC North team -- pros and cons -- of what we want to see happen. While the obvious choice is upgraded offensive lines across the board, we won't get into that here. We also want to avoid as many crowded backfields as possible.

Ultimately, we want situations that will make our Fantasy rosters better. Hopefully, that's what will happen when the NFL Draft is done.

Baltimore Ravens

Picks: Round 1 (14 overall), Round 2 (45), Round 3 (80), Round 4 (115), Round 5 (154), Round 5 (162), Round 5 (173), Round 5 (174), Round 6 (211), Round 7 (250), Round 7 (253)

Team Needs: DL, IOL, WR, LB, CB, EDGE, RB

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Tight end

I'm excited for Zay Flowers this season, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 4 in the majority of leagues. And, prior to the NFL Draft, Rashod Bateman has sleeper appeal if he remains the No. 2 receiver for the Ravens opposite Flowers. But Baltimore could use some help at the position, and CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Blake Brockermeyer has the Ravens selecting USC's Makai Lemon at No. 14 overall in the first round. Lamar Jackson is already going to be drafted as a top-three Fantasy quarterback this season, but he could be in the discussion for QB1 if Lemon is on the roster. I could also see the Ravens being interested in Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, which isn't a bad long-term play since Mark Andrews is 30, along with Isaiah Likely no longer on the team. But I'd like to see what Andrews can do without Likely, and Andrews is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues as of now. From 2019-24, Andrews averaged 13.5 PPR points per game with at least 11.1 PPR points per game in each season. He could once again be a top-10 Fantasy tight end if he doesn't get significant competition in the NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals

Picks: Round 1 (10 overall), Round 2 (41), Round 3 (72), Round 4 (110), Round 6 (189), Round 6 (199), Round 7 (221), Round 7 (226)

Team Needs: CB, DL, EDGE, S, LB, IOL, RB, TE

Fantasy Want: Tight end

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back depth

The Bengals are the type of team we love because they have great players at quarterback (Joe Burrow), running back (Chase Brown) and wide receiver (Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins), and all of them are standout Fantasy options. We don't want to mess with that, especially Brown, who is the most likely player here to get competition. Cincinnati even hosted Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love on a pre-draft visit, which is significant since the Bengals have the No. 10 overall pick in Round 1. I'd prefer Brown remains in his workhorse role, and Cincinnati sticks with the same backups of Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks, allowing us to draft Brown in Round 2 in the majority of leagues. If the Bengals do have a need it's at tight end, and I would be OK with an upgrade over Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Erick All, who has potential but can't stay healthy. However, while another playmaker in the passing game would be great for Burrow, we don't want anything to detract from the upside for Chase, Higgins and Brown in 2026.

Cleveland Browns

Picks: Round 1 (6 overall), Round 1 (24), Round 2 (39), Round 3 (70), Round 4 (107), Round 5 (146), Round 5 (149), Round 6 (206), Round 7 (248)

Team Needs: OT, WR, QB, IOL, CB, TE, RB, S, LB

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Tight end

The Browns need help everywhere aside from tight end and running back. I'm excited about Harold Fannin Jr. in his sophomore season, and he's worth drafting as a top-five Fantasy tight end as early as Round 5. And Quinshon Judkins (ankle), if healthy, is worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back as early as Round 4, along with Dylan Sampson as a late-round flier. Cleveland could look into selecting a quarterback at some point during the NFL Draft, but no one aside from Fernando Mendoza is expected to be a significant upgrade over Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, so I would wait until 2027 when the class is loaded (see Arch Manning, Dante Moore and Julian Sayin, among others). Wide receiver is the biggest need for the Browns where they have Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond atop the depth chart, and this is among the worst receiving corps in the NFL on paper. CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Mike Renner has Cleveland selecting Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson at No. 24 overall, while fellow CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson has the Browns drafting Texas A&M's KC Concepcion with the same pick. If Cleveland drafts a receiver in the first round then that guy could be a popular Fantasy option this year based on the expected amount of targets he should get.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Picks: Round 1 (21 overall), Round 2 (53), Round 3 (76), Round 3 (85), Round 3 (99), Round 4 (121), Round 4 (135), Round 5 (161), Round 6 (216), Round 7 (224), Round 7 (230), Round 7 (237)

Team Needs: QB, S, LB, CB, WR, RB, OT

Fantasy Want: Aaron Rodgers to re-sign

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back depth

The Steelers added two significant playmakers already this offseason when they traded for Michael Pittman Jr. from the Colts and signed running back Rico Dowdle as a free agent from the Panthers. The receiving corps is now set with DK Metcalf and Pittman as the top two options, and we don't need anyone else of significance to compete for targets. And the backfield should be fine with Jaylen Warren, Dowdle and Kaleb Johnson, so hopefully no one else is added there. The tight end depth is also solid with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, so I'm OK if Pittsburgh ignores that position in the NFL Draft as well. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Steelers draft a quarterback, and Ryan Wilson has them trading back into Round 1 at No. 32 overall to select Alabama's Ty Simpson. But for the optimal Fantasy scenario in Pittsburgh this year, we would like to see Aaron Rodgers re-sign as a free agent. Even though he's 42, Rodgers should still be able to help Metcalf and Pittman perform like No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. And Rodgers can help the running backs have success as well, especially with Mike McCarthy now running the offense. I'd be worried about all the playmakers in Pittsburgh if a rookie or Mason Rudolph or Will Howard is the starter for the Steelers this season, so hopefully we get Rodgers back for 2026.