The NFL Draft is this week, and the Fantasy landscape is about to change dramatically. Some of the draft picks will work in our favor, while others will cause chaos. It's the same drill every season, and it's fun to react to the rookies.

Prior to the NFL Draft, we have our wish list for each AFC team -- pros and cons -- of what we want to see happen. While the obvious choice is upgraded offensive lines across the board, we're not going to get into that here.

A lot of the focus for this NFL Draft will be on the running backs since this is a stellar class, highlighted by Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton and Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, among others. We'll address the running back wants and don't wants for each team, as well as other things we want to see happen starting Thursday night.

AFC East

Dolphins

Want: Backup quarterback

Don't want: Running back

The Dolphins, for the most part, are a Fantasy dream, with standout talent at all the main positions. Tyreek Hill, for now, remains on the roster, and we hope for more concentrated targets for him, Jaylen Waddle and Jonnu Smith. De'Von Achane is a borderline first-round pick in Fantasy leagues this season, and we don't want to see a prominent rookie take him off the field, especially since he has capable backups in Jaylen Wright and Alexander Mattison. The biggest Fantasy need in Miami is a solid backup quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa, who missed six games last season with concussion and hip injuries. Zach Wilson might be the answer, but having someone who could step in if Tagovailoa is hurt and keep the offense playing at a high level would be ideal. That said, in a perfect world, Tagovailoa plays all 17 games in 2025.

Jets

Want: Tight end

Don't want: Quarterback

The Jets could definitely use another pass catcher, whether it's a receiver or tight end, since the guys behind Garrett Wilson aren't exactly inspiring with Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds and Jeremy Ruckert. The Jets have the No. 7 overall pick, which is a prime spot for Penn State's Tyler Warren, and I like that fit for both parties. Justin Fields, the new starter for the Jets, helped Cole Kmet to a solid season in 2023 at 10.7 PPR points per game, and Warren is a more talented player. I hope the Jets don't draft a quarterback in Round 1, which would allow Fields to be the starter in 2025. He has 20-point per game potential, and I have him ranked as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this season, especially if he gets an upgraded receiving corps. I don't want to see the Jets add another running back, especially since new coach Aaron Glenn wants to use a three-headed backfield with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.

Bills

Want: Wide receiver

Don't want: Running back

The Bills receiving corps was a weak link in 2024 in Fantasy and reality. Keon Coleman struggled in his rookie campaign, and Amari Cooper was a flop when he came to Buffalo in a midseason trade from Cleveland. Khalil Shakir had a solid season, but he's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, which shouldn't change this year. While Josh Palmer was added via free agency, he's not an upgrade heading into the season. I still have hope for Coleman heading into his sophomore season, but the Bills can draft their No. 1 receiver in Round 1 at No. 30 overall. I would like Buffalo to avoid adding players in the backfield because James Cook is a stud worth drafting in Round 2 in all leagues, and Ray Davis is a capable backup and handcuff.

Patriots

Want: Wide receiver

Don't want: Tight end

Offensively, the Patriots could use everything but a quarterback, so even if they drafted a tight end then I would be fine with it. It's not like Hunter Henry or Austin Hooper are superstars, but that position group feels like it's safe. New England could draft a running back upgrade over Rhamondre Stevenson as well, and I expect competition in this backfield coming out of the NFL Draft. But receiver is the biggest need by far, and signing Stefon Diggs, who is 31 and coming off a torn ACL, didn't solve the Patriots problem. They need weapons for Drake Maye, and any receiver added -- potentially as early as No. 4 overall -- could be a Fantasy starter as the season goes on.

AFC South

Texans

Want: Wide receiver

Don't want: Running back

Long-term, I would be OK with the Texans drafting a running back, and it wouldn't surprise me if they add to their backfield. Joe Mixon turns 29 in July, and the backup running backs in Houston could use an upgrade over Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale. But I'd like to see Mixon stay in his featured role, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3 in the majority of leagues. The Texans need help at receiver behind Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, especially with Tank Dell (knee) likely out for the season. And Houston could also explore drafting a tight end as an upgrade over Dalton Schultz. Finding weapons for C.J. Stroud should be a priority for the Texans in the NFL Draft.

Titans

Want: Wide receiver

Don't want: Running back

We know the Titans are expected to draft Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, and he's going to need weapons as a rookie quarterback. Calvin Ridley is fine as Tennessee's top receiver, and Chigoziem Okonkwo is OK at tight end. But the Titans have limited talent behind those guys, so hopefully Tennessee has a plan to add at least one receiver -- if not more. The backfield should be safe with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, and both should improve with better quarterback play in 2025. If Ward is a capable starter in his rookie campaign then everyone in Tennessee should improve.

Jaguars

Want: Tight end

Don't want: Running back

The Jaguars have many needs on offense aside from quarterback and No. 1 wide receiver. Trevor Lawrence will hopefully take a step forward in 2025, and Brian Thomas Jr. looks like a star after his standout rookie campaign in 2024. I wouldn't be surprised if Jacksonville drafts a running back upgrade over Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, and the Jaguars could even select Ashton Jeanty at No. 5 overall. But finding a tight end after moving on from Evan Engram seems like a bigger priority, and Jacksonville could also use a No. 2 receiver to upgrade over Gabe Davis, Dyami Brown and Parker Washington. There are several ways the Jaguars could go in the NFL Draft, and we might get a couple of Fantasy starters out of this rookie class.

Colts

Want: Tight end

Don't want: Wide receiver

The Colts have one sure thing offensively heading into 2025, which is Jonathan Taylor. Quarterback is a question mark, but Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones aren't expected to get competition from a rookie. And the receiving corps is extremely talented with Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell, but unfortunately they aren't great Fantasy assets because of the subpar passing game in Indianapolis. While a rookie tight end will likely suffer a similar fate, it's the biggest need for the Colts by far. And, maybe, if a standout talent like Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland ended up in Indianapolis with the No. 14 overall pick in Round 1, they could help Richardson or Jones improve as a passer based on their potential.

AFC North

Ravens

Want: Backup running back

Don't want: Tight end

The Ravens don't have many needs for Fantasy managers, so we're nitpicking here with a backup running back. A long-term answer to eventually replace Derrick Henry, 31, would be great, especially for dynasty leagues. But Baltimore also might want a better backup running back than Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell or Rasheen Ali. We don't want to see the Ravens add another wide receiver, especially after signing DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. There's already limited targets for Zay Flowers, who would be a star with more opportunities. And even though Mark Andrews is on the trade block, we don't want to see Baltimore draft another tight end. If Andrews is gone then we want to see Isaiah Likely in a featured role, which would make him a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Bengals

Want: Nothing

Don't want: Running back

I initially wanted the Bengals to draft a long-term answer at tight end, but I'm still hopeful for Erick All (knee) to be that guy, even though he's coming off a torn ACL and might miss most of 2025. Aside from that, I hope all Cincinnati does is draft defensive players. The receiving corps is locked in with Tee Higgins back to pair with Ja'Marr Chase, and Jermaine Burton and Andrei Iosivas are fine reserves. And I really hope the Bengals leave Chase Brown alone as the featured running back. He was exceptional in 2024, and he's worth drafting in Round 2 this season as long as the backup running backs in Cincinnati are Zack Moss and Samaje Perine.

Steelers

Want: Quarterback

Don't want: Running back

The Steelers have a glaring need at quarterback even if Aaron Rodgers is eventually signed to start this season. At No. 21 overall in Round 1, we could see Pittsburgh select Colorado's Shedeur Sanders if he's there, but the Steelers need to find a long-term answer at the position. The receiving corps was upgraded this offseason with the addition of DK Metcalf, and we'll wait to see if George Pickens remains on the roster. I'm hopeful Jaylen Warren ends up as the starting running back with little competition, and he could be a breakout star if he's featured this season. We've seen glimpses of his upside in tandem with Najee Harris the past two years, but now could be his time to shine. If the draft works out in his favor, I would draft Warren as early as Round 5.

Browns

Want: Running back

Don't want: Quarterback

Barring something strange happening with the Titans passing on Cam Ward with the first pick, the Browns seem likely to draft Colorado's Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. He'll definitely see plenty of time at wide receiver, and that should help that position with Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. Quarterback and running back are huge needs for Cleveland, but for Fantasy managers, I'd be OK with Joe Flacco starting in 2025. Even though he's 40, he averaged 25.4 Fantasy points per game in five starts for the Browns in 2023. He could be a surprise starter, and I like what he should do for the receiving corps and David Njoku. Given the talent of this running back class, Cleveland could find its Nick Chubb replacement and get an upgrade over Jerome Ford. We could be looking at a No. 2 Fantasy running back with whoever the Browns select this weekend.

AFC West

Chiefs

Want: Backup tight end

Don't want: Running back

The Chiefs should be set at running back and wide receiver, but it wouldn't be surprising if they address those two positions. I'm going to trust Andy Reid when he told me at the NFL owners meeting that Isiah Pacheco will be "an even better player this year" coming back from the broken leg he suffered last season, and Kansas City brought back Kareem Hunt and signed Elijah Mitchell. And if Rashee Rice (knee) is 100 percent then the top three receivers are locked in with him, Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown. Travis Kelce is also back for at least one more season, but the Chiefs could look for his eventual replacement in the NFL Draft. Kansas City won't have a shot at Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland barring a trade, but LSU's Mason Taylor, Miami's Elijah Arroyo or Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. could be options this weekend.

Chargers

Want: Tight end

Don't want: Wide receiver

The Chargers signed Tyler Conklin this offseason, but I'm not sure he's a huge upgrade over Will Dissly at tight end. I'd love to see Los Angeles get Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland, but that might not be possible at No. 22 overall in Round 1, barring a trade. Running back is an option for the Chargers since Najee Harris only signed a one-year deal as a free agent, but I'm hopeful he will be the featured back, giving him the chance to be a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back this season. I could see the Chargers adding another receiver since Mike Williams was the only offseason addition there, but I don't want a slot receiver brought in to mess with Ladd McConkey's upside. As it stands prior to the draft, McConkey is a borderline No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues after his solid rookie campaign in 2024.

Broncos

Want: Running back

Don't want: Tight end

The Broncos are one of the best destinations for a rookie running back, and I hope they select one at No. 20 overall in Round 1. It's a great landing spot for Omarion Hampton or TreVeyon Henderson, depending on who's there, and whoever Denver takes could be a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, worth drafting as early as Round 4. The Broncos need a lead singer ahead of the backups of Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie and Blake Watson. A wide receiver is also an option if Denver wants to find a better complement to Courtland Sutton than Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele or Troy Franklin, but I hope the Broncos ignore tight end. Evan Engram has top-10 potential joining Denver this offseason, and I hope he doesn't get competition from a high-profile rookie.

Raiders

Want: Running back

Don't want: Quarterback

The Raiders need help at running back and wide receiver, so both positions are in play as early as No. 6 overall in Round 1. We could see Ashton Jeanty in Las Vegas this season, which would be great, but if that doesn't happen then TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins could be options in Round 2 given their Ohio State ties to Chip Kelly. The new Raiders offensive coordinator was the Buckeyes offensive coordinator in 2024, so a reunion would make sense. The current No. 1 receiver in Las Vegas is Jakobi Meyers, but he's not an alpha and could get help. I just hope the Raiders don't go after a quarterback early as a future option, which would make things messy during the season. Geno Smith isn't a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback, but he could be a surprise starter during the year, especially with another receiver joining Meyers and stud tight end Brock Bowers.