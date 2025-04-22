The NFL Draft is this week, and the Fantasy landscape is about to change dramatically. Some of the draft picks will work in our favor, while others will cause chaos. It's the same drill every season, and it's fun to react to the rookies.

Prior to the NFL Draft, we have our wish list for each NFC team -- pros and cons -- of what we want to see happen. While the obvious choice is upgraded offensive lines across the board, we're not going to get into that here.

A lot of the focus for this NFL Draft will be on the running backs since this is a stellar class, highlighted by Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton and Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, among others. We'll address the running back wants and don't wants for each team, as well as other things we want to see happen starting Thursday night.

NFC East

Eagles

Want: Backup running back

Don't want: Wide receiver

The Eagles could be in the market for a starting tight end if Dallas Goedert is traded, so keep that in mind. Otherwise, Philadelphia is relatively set when it comes to the weapons that matter for Fantasy managers, especially at wide receiver with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The last thing we want is another receiver to take targets away from that dynamic duo. The Eagles could use an upgrade at backup running back behind Saquon Barkley, who just had 492 total touches (436 carries) in 2024, including the playoffs. The current depth chart behind Barkley is A.J. Dillon and Will Shipley, and given the talent of this rookie class, Philadelphia could find a better handcuff this weekend.

Commanders

Want: Running back

Don't want: Tight end

The combination of Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler is fine, and both are quality flex options, especially in PPR. But given the talent of this rookie class, we could see a better running back in Washington in Fantasy and reality. The Commanders don't really need another wide receiver after Deebo Samuel was acquired via trade from San Francisco to join Terry McLaurin, but they could add someone for depth if the right player is available. And I hope Washington doesn't draft another tight end. Zach Ertz is fine as the starter, and I love the long-term potential for Ben Sinnott. The Commanders don't have many needs, but the right running back could be a No. 2 Fantasy running back this year.

Cowboys

Want: Running back

Don't want: Tight end

Running back and wide receiver are needs for the Cowboys, but running back is the bigger priority since Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders currently sit atop the depth chart. Dallas can't go into the season with that duo leading the way, and whoever the Cowboys draft could be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, especially if they use the No. 12 overall pick in Round 1 on that player. At receiver, the current starter opposite CeeDee Lamb is Jalen Tolbert, so keep an eye on that position group as well. I hope Dallas doesn't draft a tight end to compete with Jake Ferguson. In 2023, when he and Dak Prescott were both healthy, Ferguson averaged 10.4 PPR points per game and could get back to that level again in 2025.

Giants

Want: Running back

Don't want: Wide receiver

The only wide receiver I'd want the Giants to draft is Colorado's Travis Hunter if he's there at No. 3 overall. Otherwise, the position is fine with Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. Tight end is a possibility for the Giants, but I like the potential of Theo Johnson. And the Giants can clearly draft a quarterback, but I hope they don't reach for someone and just roll with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston for 2025. Running back makes a lot of sense, even though Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a solid rookie campaign in 2024. He's a good running back in Fantasy and reality, but the Giants could add a star in this draft, who could emerge as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

NFC South

Buccaneers

Want: Nothing

Don't want: Running back

You can make the argument for tight end being a position the Buccaneers might want to upgrade, but that wouldn't be fair to Cade Otton, who played well in 2024 when featured. In the four games when Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) were both out last season, Otton scored at least 18 PPR points in three of those outings and averaged 19.3 PPR points per game over that span, with 39 total targets. Godwin is back in Tampa Bay this season to join Evans and emerging sophomore receiver Jalen McMillan, so that position is set. And running back is locked in with Bucky Irving, who was a star as a rookie in 2024, and Rachaad White. I'm fine if the Buccaneers did nothing in the draft when it comes to Baker Mayfield and the skill positions since this roster is set.

Falcons

Want: Wide receiver

Don't want: Running back

The Falcons don't have many needs since Darnell Mooney is a capable No. 2 receiver opposite Drake London, and Mooney averaged 12.1 PPR points per game in 2024. But he faded down the stretch with only two games over 5.7 PPR points after Week 10, and Atlanta might want an upgrade if the right player is available this weekend. The Falcons could also be ready to move on from Kyle Pitts, but I'd like to see what he can do in a full season with Michael Penix Jr. I really hope Atlanta doesn't do something crazy and draft another running back. Bijan Robinson is a star and should be the No. 1 Fantasy running back going into the season, and Tyler Allgeier is fine as the backup. Leave the backfield alone and let Robinson dominate in 2025.

Panthers

Want: Wide receiver

Don't want: Running back

The Panthers don't need another running back after signing Rico Dowdle as a free agent to join Chuba Hubbard, who had a breakout season in 2024, and we hope Jonathon Brooks (knee) will be ready at some point this year. I also don't think they need a tight end with Ja'Tavion Sanders, who should be considered a Fantasy sleeper in 2025. Getting some help at wide receiver makes sense to continue building around Bryce Young. I like the trio of Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, but those might be backup singers if Carolina can find a star in the NFL Draft. Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan could be in play for the Panthers at No. 8 overall in Round 1 if they decide to prioritize wide receiver this weekend.

Saints

Want: Quarterback

Don't want: Running back

The Saints are now in play for a quarterback at No. 9 overall in Round 1 if Derek Carr (shoulder) is either hurt or wants out of New Orleans. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is an option if available, and this would be an interesting landing spot for him. Tight end could be an option for the Saints if they want an upgrade over Juwan Johnson, but that isn't as much of a need as a quarterback. New Orleans is set at receiver for this season with a trio of Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks, and I'm hopeful 2025 is a breakout year for Olave -- with the right quarterback. And even though Alvin Kamara turns 30 in July, I'd like the Saints to pass on a running back this weekend, at least with an early-round pick. Maybe New Orleans can find an upgrade over Kendre Miller as the backup running back, but Kamara still has the potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy option in 2025, especially in PPR.

NFC North

Lions

Want: Nothing

Don't want: Wide receiver

The Lions are another team I'd like to see left alone when it comes to any skill players being added in the NFL Draft. Running back (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery), wide receiver (Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams) and tight end (Sam LaPorta) are all set, and Detroit should continue to be great even with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now in Chicago. It wouldn't surprise me if the Lions looked at wide receiver this weekend since Tim Patrick, 31, is currently their No. 3 receiver. But hopefully it's just a No. 3 receiver who is selected and not someone of prominence who will take significant targets away from St. Brown, Williams or LaPorta.

Vikings

Want: Backup quarterback

Don't want: Running back

The Vikings biggest need is finding a capable backup quarterback since J.J. McCarthy missed his rookie season with a knee injury and will be a first-time starter. The last thing we need for Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson is for McCarthy to get injured again or struggle, and then we're stuck with Brett Rypien making sure some of the best Fantasy pass catchers can continue playing at a high level. Minnesota doesn't need any help at receiver or tight end, but the Vikings might look to add more depth at running back this weekend, even after bringing back Aaron Jones and trading for Jordan Mason from San Francisco. Jones is 30, but hopefully if a rookie is added, it's more for depth and not someone who will be a rotation player to take Jones or Mason off the field.

Packers

Want: Wide receiver

Don't want: Running back

The Packers should be set with their backfield if MarShawn Lloyd is able to step into a prominent role as the No. 2 running back. As a rookie in 2024, Lloyd appeared in just one game due to multiple injuries, but I'd like to see what he could do as the handcuff for Josh Jacobs. If Green Bay is concerned about Lloyd then don't be surprised if a running back is selected this weekend, but Jacobs should be locked into the featured role. Wide receiver is expected to be addressed with Christian Watson (knee) likely out for most of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 18. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks should be the primary targets for Jordan Love, along with tight ends Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave, but depending on the capital the Packers spend on a receiver then things could change.

Bears

Want: Running back

Don't want: Wide receiver

The Bears, who hold the No. 10 overall pick in Round 1, would love to move up for Ashton Jeanty, but that might not happen Thursday. I'm expecting Chicago to add a running back this weekend so Ben Johnson can find a complement -- or an upgrade -- for D'Andre Swift, unless Johnson is already fond of Roschon Johnson. If a high draft pick is spent on a running back then that player could be a No. 2 Fantasy option right away, so this is a situation to monitor. I hope Chicago avoids adding a prominent wide receiver or tight end so D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet can be featured by Caleb Williams this season with little competition for targets.

NFC West

Rams

Want: Tight end

Don't want: Running back

Tyler Higbee played well in the final five games last year, including the playoffs, when he returned from a torn ACL in Week 16. He scored three touchdowns and had at least 10.8 PPR points in three games, and we'll see if that production carries over to 2025. That said, he's 32, and the Rams might want an upgrade over Higbee if the right prospect is available. They could look at wide receiver since Davante Adams is 32, but I'd like to see Adams, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington left in their roles for this season. I'd also like to see Kyren Williams and Blake Corum untouched as the top two running backs. Williams should be fine, and he's a second-round pick in all Fantasy leagues. Corum, however, could get competition for the backup role since he was unimpressive in his rookie campaign in 2024.

49ers

Want: Wide receiver

Don't want: Running back

In full disclosure, I really don't want the 49ers to add another wide receiver. I'd like to see what Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall can do in featured roles, and hopefully Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is healthy early in the season. But with Deebo Samuel now in Washington, San Francisco might want another prominent option at the position, especially with Aiyuk coming off an injury. If the 49ers invest in a receiver early this weekend then Fantasy managers might want to target that guy if he can play right away. I'd be shocked if San Francisco didn't draft a running back this weekend. Since 2021, the 49ers have selected Trey Sermon (2021), Elijah Mitchell (2021), Tyrion Davis-Price (2022) and Isaac Guerendo (2024), and Christian McCaffrey turns 29 in June and is coming off an injury-riddled season. But I'd like the backfield to remain just McCaffrey and Guerendo, and then we can have confidence in McCaffrey while targeting Guerendo with a mid-round pick as the handcuff.

Seahawks

Want: Tight end

Don't want: Running back

I wouldn't be surprised if the Seahawks drafted a wide receiver this weekend after moving on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. While Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were added this offseason, neither one is a long-term solution to pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Tight end might be something Seattle considers for an upgrade over Noah Fant, who has never been a consistent playmaker for the Seahawks. But I hope Seattle leaves the backfield alone with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. We know exactly what we have with Walker when healthy, which is a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues. And Charbonnet has proven to be an outstanding handcuff. Let's keep it the same way in 2025.

Cardinals

Want: Nothing

Don't want: Running back

The Cardinals will likely consider drafting a receiver to upgrade over Zay Jones and Michael Wilson, which makes sense. A speed threat to pair with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride could help both pass catchers, and Texas' Matthew Golden could be in play at No. 16 overall in Round 1. But I'd prefer Arizona do nothing of significance at receiver so that Harrison and McBride can get focused targets, which is something Kyler Murray has struggled with in his career to support multiple guys. I also want to see the backfield untouched for James Conner and Trey Benson, but that seems unlikely as well. Conner turns 30 in May, and Benson disappointed in his rookie campaign in 2024. We could get a crowded backfield this weekend if the Cardinals add depth to their running back room.