Kaleb Johnson might not be the first name that comes to mind when discussing the 2025 NFL Draft running back class, but he'll likely be a second or third-round prospect in this year's draft. The former Iowa Hawkeye offers the size, power, and burst needed to get downhill in a heartbeat. His greatest attribute is his decisiveness and willingness to lower his pads and pick up the tough yards between the tackles. These traits may enable him to eventually transcend his 2025 NFL Draft slot as well as his Fantasy ADP.

Johnson was a three-star recruit out of Hamilton High School in Ohio. In his Freshman campaign at Iowa, He rushed for 779 yards and six touchdowns on just 151 carries, despite playing in an offense that struggled to keep drives alive.

He showcased excellent contact balance and a very efficient but effective running style that allowed him to thrive in an offense that didn't have many threats at other positions. However, he did manage to post a 200-yard performance against Purdue as a freshman, which underscored his potential as an NFL talent.

Johnson's 2023 season didn't quite match the same level of production, in part due to injuries and inconsistency in Iowa's offense, but his capacity to play the position at a high level was still evident on tape. Where Johnson thrives is the power he runs with which is due in large part to his excellent pad level. He frequently displays the ability to push the pile and consistently fall forward, which makes him an ideal runner in goal-line and short-yardage situations.

While he's not overly agile and will not make defenders miss in space, he will break a great deal of tackles to make up for his lack of wiggle. Johnson is a capable receiver on screens and dump-offs, but he likely won't be much of a threat in the passing game. In an ideal scenario, he should be drafted by a team that needs him to complement a shiftier pass-catching back.

From a Fantasy perspective, Johnson is a name to file away as a potential value pick—particularly in deeper dynasty leagues or later rounds of redraft formats. His success at the next level will be heavily dependent upon where he lands. If he finds himself in a run-heavy team that features a zone-blocking scheme, he may very well end up earning early playing time. Receiving the lion's share of carries early in his NFL career could pave the way for Johnson outperforming his draft stock. This means he may become one of the better bargains of this rookie class in the right system.

Johnson checks in as my RB15, but several scouting publications rank him anywhere between RB8 and RB12. With that in mind, let's take a look at three NFL teams that could serve as ideal landing spots for Kaleb Johnson to reach his full potential.

New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore's offense features a heavy dose of outside zone. A common misconception is that outside zone schemes work best with smaller, speedier backs, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Success in outside zone largely hinges on a back's ability to make quick, decisive reads off the first defensive lineman on the play-side edge. Johnson has demonstrated over his three seasons at Iowa that he has the vision and decisiveness to consistently maximize yardage in this scheme. If the Saints were to select Johnson in the middle rounds of the draft, he would be an ideal complement to Alvin Kamara. While Kamara offers versatility and explosiveness in space, Johnson brings a power element that could be especially valuable in short-yardage situations.

Johnson is particularly known for his effectiveness near the goal line. His 21 rushing touchdowns last season broke Iowa's single-season record, many of which came in red-zone and goal-line scenarios. The Saints scored touchdowns on 58.14% of their red-zone trips last year, ranking 12th in the NFL. With Johnson serving as their primary short-yardage or goal-line back, New Orleans could become even more efficient in converting scoring opportunities. He wouldn't need to carry the full workload, but in a specialized role, Johnson could make a big impact right away.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are another team that leans heavily on outside zone concepts, and while Johnson wouldn't be the fastest back in their stable, he could absolutely give them what they lost in Jordan Mason. With Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo offering speed, agility, and versatility, Johnson could be the physical presence who grinds out tough yards and keeps the offense on schedule.

Kyle Shanahan's scheme relies heavily on wide zone runs and pre-snap motion, which often creates gaping lanes for decisive runners. Johnson's north-south running style and ability to handle contact make him an ideal complement to the finesse and burst brought by McCaffrey and Guerendo. If the 49ers decide to draft Johnson, he could be a valuable stash for Fantasy managers, especially if injuries hit the backfield again as they did last season. He may not be a flashy addition, but his style fits perfectly with what San Francisco asks of their rotational backs.

Denver Broncos

Broncos head coach Sean Payton's West Coast offense leans heavily on inside zone concepts, but he also incorporates a healthy dose of outside zone and stretch plays. The Broncos showed their appreciation for physical runners when they selected Audric Estime with the 147th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While both Estime and Johnson excel at breaking tackles, Johnson offers a more dynamic blend of speed and power. If he's available in Round 3 or Round 4, the Broncos could have serious interest in pairing him with Jaleel McLaughlin.

Johnson would first need to beat out Estime for playing time, but if he manages to do so, he could be poised for significant Fantasy production as a rookie. His ability to get his shoulder pads square to the line of scrimmage and run with downhill authority fits perfectly with the Broncos' run scheme. That kind of reliability will be crucial for second-year quarterback Bo Nix, who would benefit greatly from a consistent run game that keeps the offense on schedule.

With Johnson in the backfield, Denver would gain a runner capable of closing out games and preserving leads. His physical style and vision would allow the Broncos to control the clock and protect possessions without putting the ball in harm's way.