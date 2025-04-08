Omarion Hampton has caught even more steam during the pre-draft process heading into the 2025 NFL Draft after running 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at a chiseled 221 pounds and rightfully so. When you turn on the All-22 film to watch Hampton, you see an excellent combination of size and speed that leads to missed tackles and yards after contact. You also see a running back who handles the full workload, projects to play on passing downs, and can offer explosive plays at receiver in the passing game. You also see a running back who operated as the clear focal point of his offense overall -- not just of his run game.

Hampton was the North Carolina Gatorade Football Player of the Year and North Carolina's "Mr. Football" as a Senior in high school before going on to rack up 3,160 rushing yards over the last two seasons combined at UNC. He joined a shortlist of former Fantasy Football stars Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Reggie Bush, and Eddie George, among others, by averaging over 130 rushing yards and over 30 receiving yards per game in 2024.

He accrued these numbers with a combination of short-area burst, lateral agility, contact balance, and breakaway speed. These traits will follow him to the next level. Of all the running backs I watched on tape, Hampton's pass protection skills stood out more than any RB prospect outside of Syracuse's LeQuint Allen. This is important because it could mean the difference between him getting the volume we need for him to stand out as a Fantasy Football star right away. Or at the very least, it could provide the volume for an RB2 floor in the right situation.

Speaking of the right situations, these are the three best landing spots for Hampton's Fantasy Football value in 2025 and beyond:

Best Landing Spots for Omarion Hampton

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have a need for Hampton and are selecting in the top-third of the second round -- this is an area of the draft Hampton could find himself coming off the board in the same range Jonathan Taylor was selected by the Colts. Taylor is my NFL comparison for Hampton. What excites me most about the fit is that Brian Schottenheimer is taking over as head coach and he committed to a more run-heavy offensive approach in the second half of the 2024 season. The Cowboys have retooled their offensive line in the last few draft classes and will likely be drafting more help again this year (because that's what they do and they do it well). More importantly, Hampton should fit the blocking scheme like a glove in Dallas, will immediately be their red zone back, could immediately play on third downs, and join an offense that should return to the top 12 in scoring with Dak Prescott back at the helm.

Chicago Bears

The Bears are rumored to be in the mix for Ahston Jeanty in Round 1, but if they pass on that, Hampton could be their target in Round 2. Despite signing D'Andre Swift to a multi-year deal at the beginning of last year's free agency haul, the Bears are in the market for an upgrade. New head coach Ben Johnson wasn't around to sign Swift, but he did coach him in Detroit. There, he was used as a change-of-pace back and weapon in the pass game. Hampton could serve as a souped-up version of what David Montgomery offered Johnson in Detroit. The Bears upgraded their offensive line in free agency with two major pieces added to the interior. Hampton can run behind them, shake off first contact, and become the focal point of the play-action-based passing game Johnson wants to install to help Caleb Williams find consistency at the NFL level.

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton will use multiple backs in his offense no matter what, but he also has a track record of finding Fantasy production for multiple backs in his offense. Hampton has the best chance of reaching his potential as a receiver -- given what he provides in the open field -- with Payton. He will also develop a role in the red zone early with an upstart Broncos offense that could take a major jump in Year 2 of the Bo Nix era. While the volume won't be ideal, the situation outweighs it and makes Denver an excellent fit for Hampton.