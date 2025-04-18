Golden enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the top wide receivers available. He offers explosiveness and refined skill, which have fueled impressive production at both the high school and collegiate levels.

During his high school career at Klein Cain High School in Houston, Texas, Golden was a dominant force, recording over 3,200 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. His speed and playmaking ability were evident, earning him All-State honors and recognition as a four-star recruit.

Golden began his college career at the University of Houston. As a true freshman, he posted 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, setting a program record for a first-year player. Despite missing three games due to injury as a sophomore, he added 404 receiving yards and six more touchdowns, while also making an impact as a return specialist. Golden was named Second-Team All-Big 12 after returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, highlighting his value in all three phases of the game.

In 2024, Golden transferred to the University of Texas in a move that significantly boosted his draft stock. Thanks to his ability to read leverage and see the defense through the quarterback's eyes, he became a frequent target of Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers. Golden led all Texas receivers with 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions, averaging an impressive 17 yards per catch.

Golden is one of the rare wide receivers who can do it all. Alongside his 4.29 speed in the 40-yard dash, he runs crisp routes, has reliable hands, and contributes on special teams. He is projected to be selected late in Round 1 or early in Round 2.

From a fantasy football perspective, Golden should be viewed as a WR3 with WR2 upside, depending on his landing spot. His best trait is his ability to create separation at the top of his routes. He is also underrated as a runner after the catch. At 6 feet and 194 pounds, he may not be the biggest receiver, but as long as he continues to separate effectively, he will rarely be in contested catch situations.

Golden's ideal fit would be in a spread offense that uses Run-Pass Options and emphasizes a strong ground game. In a system similar to what he ran under Steve Sarkisian at Texas, he could benefit from several explosive play-action opportunities throughout the season. If his new NFL team employs a similar offensive philosophy, Golden will be a prime Dynasty target. He currently ranks as my No. 2 Z receiver, and there should be no shortage of teams eager to add his skill set.

With that said, let's take a look at three teams that would be ideal fits for Golden's talents:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers selected wide receiver Jalen McMillan out of Washington with the 92nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he had an impressive rookie season. He tallied 37 receptions for 461 yards and eight touchdowns. On paper, Tampa Bay appears set at wide receiver entering 2025. However, 29-year-old Chris Godwin is recovering from a serious injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. Given the uncertainty surrounding Godwin's return to full strength, it would not be surprising to see the Buccaneers select Golden if he is available at pick No. 19.

Tampa Bay also has other needs, including edge rusher, cornerback, and linebacker, but few players available late in Round 1 will match the value Golden brings to the table. He is a top-three receiver in the class and brings versatility to line up both outside and in the slot. That type of positional flexibility fits perfectly with offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard's system. Grizzard also emphasizes creating explosive plays off play-action, and Golden gives the Buccaneers the vertical threat they need to capitalize on those opportunities.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers distributed the ball effectively last season, with Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks all contributing. However, Christian Watson has struggled to stay healthy and has not met the expectations placed on him after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. If the Packers want quarterback Jordan Love to continue progressing into a top-10 quarterback, they need to surround him with high-level talent.

Head coach and play-caller Matt LaFleur places a strong emphasis on attacking vertically. Golden's 4.29 speed would give the Packers a true vertical threat to stretch defenses. Even if he is used as a decoy, pairing Golden and a healthy Watson would strike fear into opposing secondaries. With Golden in the fold, defenses would face a difficult decision: drop a safety into the box to stop a rushing attack that ranked top five last season or stay in a two-high shell to limit explosive plays from Watson, and Golden.

Houston Texans

Trading for veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk was an excellent start to the Texans improving upon its depleted wide receiver corps but it isn't enough. With Stefon Diggs departing and Tank Dell's injury expected to keep him sidelined for most, if not all, of 2025, the Texans will likely turn to the draft to add firepower. While upgrading the offensive line is also a priority, adding a receiver who can win quickly in one-on-one matchups and read leverage in real time would help quarterback C.J. Stroud tremendously.

Last season, Stroud was forced to hold onto the ball longer than desired due to inconsistent protection and a lack of reliable weapons. As a result, he was sacked 52 times, the second-most in the NFL. The Texans will now move forward under first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley. Caley, a disciple of Sean McVay, is expected to use extensive pre-snap motion to create mismatches. In this offense, Golden's route-running and versatility to line up inside or outside will be a significant asset.

Let's just say, in this system, the former Longhorn's presence will be Golden.