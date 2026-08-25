JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On a day the Jaguars needed someone to replace a playmaker, they might have found another.

Second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten shook off a fumble earlier during the joint practice with the Buccaneers and put an exclamation point on what was a good session for him by taking a Trevor Lawrence handoff, beating Bucs defenders on the edge and rumbling down the left sideline at least 50 yards for a would-be touchdown. This was after multiple notable carries where Tuten found space and ping-ponged off Bucs defenders for quality gains.

After Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. left practice early, it was exactly what the Jaguars needed to keep their offense explosive.

"I thought Tuten had a really nice day today," Jaguars coach Liam Coen said after practice. "He was hitting it and had a burst at the second and third level."

Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. continued a rotation of duties in the backfield all practice long. But it was Tuten who shined after Rodriguez had his moments in earlier joint practices.

Coen believes the Jaguars have "made some strides" in the run game.

"We've got to have a balance of running weak and strong, and it's nice to be able to see us do that," Coen said.

There wasn't anything that suggested the Jaguars are going to start gravitating toward one back over the other to begin the season, but once upon a time Coen was the playcaller for the Buccaneers in 2024 and ultimately rolled with a more explosive running back that season over a bigger back who could handle passing downs. It's possible the exact same scenario plays out this season, especially if Tuten keeps running away from defenders like he did in this practice.

That's why Tuten is worth the gamble around 60th overall in drafts while Rodriguez offers solid depth in the double-digit rounds.

Check out who's on the Fantasy Football must-draft list for Dave and the entire Fantasy Football Today team!

The hype for Parker Washington is real

Washington had two outstanding leaping catches as part of a busy, high-volume target day, including one where he leaped high for a Lawrence pass over two trailing Buccaneers defenders for a red-zone touchdown. There was one play he may have had a drop on a bullet from Lawrence and another where the pass was just behind him, but otherwise Tampa Bay had trouble stopping him.

Even though he'll eventually share the field with Thomas and Jakobi Meyers, I'm sticking with Washington as one of Fantasy's biggest breakout receivers, especially in leagues where catches count. Late Round 5 is not too soon for Washington. Honestly, he should be the first Jaguars player to get snagged in drafts (except Superflex leagues).

More Jaguars notes

Thomas barely practiced after coming down on his shoulder on his first rep, a deep ball where he beat a Bucs defender for a score. He didn't leave the field and was deemed "fine" by Coen after practice.

Meyers remained sidelined with a cast on his right hand.

There's room for optimism for Lawrence to continue his torrid production from last year, especially considering how his offensive line did just enough to keep him clean up until the final drive of practice. The Buccaneers pass rush was much more aggressive than expected and got close to Lawrence, but he frequently got the ball out before trouble arrived. He did have a few off-target throws like the one to Washington, but it's not something to sweat. Lawrence remains a top-10 Fantasy quarterback.

Travis Hunter had a target or two with the offense but was otherwise lined up at cornerback, an important note considering Jacksonville was without Thomas for much of the practice.