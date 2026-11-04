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🤨 Five things to know Wednesday
- The first batch of CFP Rankings is puzzling. There are five weeks for everything to shake out, and this edition of the selection committee's top 25 will be long gone by then. But if the rest of the rankings are as controversial as these ones, it is going to be a long road to the playoff. Notre Dame stunningly checks in all the way down at No. 11 in the debut rankings, while Alabama is, for some reason, riding high at No. 5. The SEC appeared to get preferential treatment while UCLA and Ohio State were seemingly docked for losing their starting quarterbacks. The Buckeyes, by the way, would be out of the playoff if the season ended today.
- Joe Fagnano will start for the Ravens in Week 9. The injury situation in Baltimore's quarterback room is rough with Lamar Jackson out as he undergoes thumb surgery and Tyler Huntley on the shelf with turf toe. Fagnano, an undrafted rookie, was the emergency third QB on Sunday and is now suddenly thrust into the starting lineup for the first time. For depth behind him, the Ravens added another undrafted signal-caller in Kedon Slovis off the Packers' practice squad. As this team attempts to stay afloat during Jackson's prolonged absence, it could be one to watch ahead of the trade deadline. Landing a premier backup like Tyson Bagent would come at a hefty price, though.
- The Mariners hired a skipper with no managerial experience. It's a bold strategy for a club that aims to get over the hump and win its first World Series. Cubs director of player development Jason Kanzler is the choice for the job and will replace Dan Wilson, who left the team after he oversaw the most disappointing 2026 season of any team in MLB. At 36, Kanzler is the second-youngest manager in baseball. Former Astros manager Joe Espada was reportedly the other finalist.
- UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 featured a stunning comeback. While Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all cruised to victories, Manchester United had to work a little harder for their win. The Red Devils overcame a two-goal deficit and deafening jeers from the supporters at Old Trafford with three scores in the second half to stun Roma. The panic meter cooled a bit for highly scrutinized manager Michael Carrick and United, but tough tests still lie ahead in Champions League play, not to mention in the Premier League. Today's action includes a clash between Manchester City and RB Leipzig, whose seasons have started in opposite directions. Our experts predict a one-sided affair.
- Mike Washington Jr. is this week's top fantasy football waiver-wire target. The Raiders running back enjoyed a massive uptick in carries over Ashton Jeanty on Sunday and is worth rostering in case this workload trend continues. Week 9 is a big one for running backs on the waiver wire, and Washington is an even higher priority than fellow flex options Tyler Allgeier and Devin Singletary. Fantasy managers looking to offload Jeanty should check out Dave Richard's Week 9 Trade Chart to determine his value. Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix are the top quarterback adds of the week, Makai Lemon and Antonio Williams are priorities at wide receiver and Eli Raridon and Dalton Schultz are options at tight end.
🏀 Do not miss this: NBA Bracketology
The NBA season is still less than 10% complete, so some of the takeaways from the first two weeks will eventually prove to be overreactions. But at the same time, there has been plenty to learn about the power structure of the 2026-27 campaign, and dreaded early-season injuries have already begun to play a role in determining which teams will contend for postseason berths and which are destined for disappointing finishes.
With the admission that plenty will change over the coming months, we have seen enough to deliver a first look at how the playoff picture might shake out. Our first NBA Bracketology of the season has arrived.
First, a look at where the reigning champions stand. The Knicks dropped their first three games, but our John Gonzalez is not ready to sell his New York stock. He projects them to finish fourth in the Eastern Conference when it's all said and done.
- Gonzalez: "On paper, the Knicks have the best starting five in the NBA. That hasn't changed. Even though they didn't start the season looking like the dominant version of themselves that ripped through the playoffs en route to a title, the talent in New York remains undeniable."
As for the teams battling injuries, we're discounting some more than others.
- Thunder (Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren): No. 3 seed in West
- Raptors (Kawhi Leonard): No. 5 seed in East
- Timberwolves (Anthony Edwards): No. 7 seed in West
- Magic (Paolo Banchero): No. 9 seed in East
📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 9 NFL Power Rankings
By way of their victory over the Browns on Sunday, the Steelers jumped into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. That could change on the other side of the bye week when they suit up for another massive divisional battle against the Bengals, but with the way Aaron Rodgers is playing in what he said will be his final season, it is becoming difficult to pick against Pittsburgh. That's why Pete Prisco launched them up five spots in his Week 9 NFL Power Rankings.
- Prisco: "The Steelers are fourth in the NFL in scoring defense at 18.0 points per game and lead the league in sacks with 26. They are 14th in rushing offense, but have averaged 145.7 yards the past three. That's the Steelers way. They are up to No. 10 in my Power Rankings as they head to their bye week."
Multiple teams actually climbed even more aggressively than the Steelers:
3. Jaguars (↑6)
16. Buccaneers (↑7)
21. Cardinals (↑7)
Oh, and there is also a new No. 1 team in the rankings. In fact, the top five looks mostly different this week with the Jaguars, Bears and Broncos all entering the top tier.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The Liberty fired Chris DeMarco after just one season and thus created the WNBA's best job opening. Who they hire as the replacement is now one of the biggest questions of the offseason.
- Our first batch of picks for Week 9 in the NFL is here.
- Early returns on the 2026 NFL rookie class are in. We graded 42 first-year players and identified the top hits, misses and surprises.
- Canelo Alvarez returned to the top 10 of our Boxing Pound for Pound Rankings after he reclaimed the super middleweight title.
- MLB could see an early free agency frenzy as teams and players seek to beat the likely Dec. 1 lockout. Will that include Tarik Skubal? His next contact could be a record-breaker, and the Yankees are reportedly considering a run at the superstar pitcher.
- Speaking of baseball's collective bargaining battle, MLB proposed a delay for the installation of a salary cap.
- These 12 players will not be moved at the NFL trade deadline. These three potential trades, however, could send Khalil Mack on the move.
- Jerry Jones gave a blunt assessment of George Pickens' usage and doubled down on his coaching philosophy, which might explain why the Cowboys continually underperform.
- Florida State freshman Marcis Ponder is must-see TV. "Baby Shaq" was a hit on college basketball's opening day. And here's how East Texas A&M pulled off the biggest upset of the young season.
- Jeremiyah Love cannot catch a break. He landed on injured reserve with another ankle sprain.
- Eli Drinkwitz addressed the Florida State coaching rumors.
- The Bills released C.J. Gardner-Johnson after he was suspended for spitting at an opponent.
- The NBA's rookie-scale extension deadline has passed, and the Thunder, Jazz and Hornets each made a notable decision.
- Robinson Canó Jr., the 16-year-old son of the eight-time MLB All-Star, reportedly agreed to a contract with the Marlins.
- Jon Rahm is open to a PGA Tour return, but it's unclear whether he will receive an offer.
📺 What we're watching Wednesday
⚽ UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at AEK Athens, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Porto, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+
🏀 76ers at Pistons, 7 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 Ball State at UMass, 7 p.m. on ESPNU
🏈 Toledo at Sacramento State, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏈 Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (in Detroit), 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
🏒 Blackhawks at Panthers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT
🏀 (W) Queens at No. 8 Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network+
⚽ LAFC at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
🏀 (W) Fairleigh Dickinson at No. 6 Texas, 8 p.m. on SEC Network+
🏀 (W) Stetson at No. 7 Louisville, 8 p.m. on ACC Network
🏀 Mavericks at Spurs, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏒 Sharks at Kings, 10 p.m. on TNT