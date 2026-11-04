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🤨 Five things to know Wednesday

🏀 Do not miss this: NBA Bracketology

Ted Hyman, CBS Sports

The NBA season is still less than 10% complete, so some of the takeaways from the first two weeks will eventually prove to be overreactions. But at the same time, there has been plenty to learn about the power structure of the 2026-27 campaign, and dreaded early-season injuries have already begun to play a role in determining which teams will contend for postseason berths and which are destined for disappointing finishes.

With the admission that plenty will change over the coming months, we have seen enough to deliver a first look at how the playoff picture might shake out. Our first NBA Bracketology of the season has arrived.

First, a look at where the reigning champions stand. The Knicks dropped their first three games, but our John Gonzalez is not ready to sell his New York stock. He projects them to finish fourth in the Eastern Conference when it's all said and done.

Gonzalez: "On paper, the Knicks have the best starting five in the NBA. That hasn't changed. Even though they didn't start the season looking like the dominant version of themselves that ripped through the playoffs en route to a title, the talent in New York remains undeniable."

As for the teams battling injuries, we're discounting some more than others.

Thunder (Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren): No. 3 seed in West

No. 3 seed in West Raptors (Kawhi Leonard): No. 5 seed in East

No. 5 seed in East Timberwolves (Anthony Edwards): No. 7 seed in West

No. 7 seed in West Magic (Paolo Banchero): No. 9 seed in East

📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 9 NFL Power Rankings

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

By way of their victory over the Browns on Sunday, the Steelers jumped into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. That could change on the other side of the bye week when they suit up for another massive divisional battle against the Bengals, but with the way Aaron Rodgers is playing in what he said will be his final season, it is becoming difficult to pick against Pittsburgh. That's why Pete Prisco launched them up five spots in his Week 9 NFL Power Rankings.

Prisco: "The Steelers are fourth in the NFL in scoring defense at 18.0 points per game and lead the league in sacks with 26. They are 14th in rushing offense, but have averaged 145.7 yards the past three. That's the Steelers way. They are up to No. 10 in my Power Rankings as they head to their bye week."

Multiple teams actually climbed even more aggressively than the Steelers:

3. Jaguars (↑6)

16. Buccaneers (↑7)

21. Cardinals (↑7)

Oh, and there is also a new No. 1 team in the rankings. In fact, the top five looks mostly different this week with the Jaguars, Bears and Broncos all entering the top tier.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at AEK Athens, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Porto, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

🏀 76ers at Pistons, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Ball State at UMass, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

🏈 Toledo at Sacramento State, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (in Detroit), 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏒 Blackhawks at Panthers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 (W) Queens at No. 8 Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network+

⚽ LAFC at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 (W) Fairleigh Dickinson at No. 6 Texas, 8 p.m. on SEC Network+

🏀 (W) Stetson at No. 7 Louisville, 8 p.m. on ACC Network

🏀 Mavericks at Spurs, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Sharks at Kings, 10 p.m. on TNT