Robinson announced Dec. 19 that he will forgo his remaining eligibility at Texas to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Nick Moyle of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Robinson is the best running back prospect coming out of college in years, plain and simple. A former five-star recruit, Robinson was impressive as a true freshman, averaging 8.2 yards per carry on 86 attempts as part of a backfield rotation. He took over as the Longhorns' workhorse in 2021 and put up 1,127 yards and 11 scores in 10 games before suffering an elbow injury. His junior season was his magnum opus, as he remained incredibly efficient despite taking on higher volume; he carried 258 times for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns and added 314 receiving yards. The statistics are impressive, and he has the film and measurables to match. At six-foot and 220 pounds, Robinson has a workhorse frame to go with good size-adjusted speed and wiggle and strong pass-catching skills (70 percent career catch rate, 9.3 yards per target). First-round running backs are rare in today's NFL, but Robinson is just a good combine performance away from locking in that level of draft capital.