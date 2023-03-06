Robinson ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and recorded a 37-inch vertical jump to go along with with a 10-foot-7 broad jump at the 2023 NFL Combine on Sunday, per Jordan Reid of ESPN.com.

Robinson is considered the consensus top running back prospect in the 2023 Draft class, and he only reinforced this lofty status with his impressive testing metrics. The 6-foot, 215-pound back displayed an extremely smooth, yet powerful, running style over his three collegiate seasons at Texas. He also backed up these eye-catching athletic traits with equally impressive production, as he logged 258 carries for 1,580 and 18 rushing touchdowns to go along with 19 receptions (on 32 targets) for 314 yards and two receiving scores during his 2022 junior campaign. Robinson was projected as a top-20 pick by the vast majority of scouts in attendance at this year's combine, per Reid, likely making him one of the only running backs to fall in the range of a first-round pick.