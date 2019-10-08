Jackson (undisclosed) was placed on practice-squad injured Monday, Howard Balzer of BalzerFootball.com reports.

Jackson was carted off the field early in training camp but eventually was able to play in a preseason contest. However, the injury could have been lingering as the defensive tackle will now be on the mend for the foreseeable future.

