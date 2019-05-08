Bilal Powell: Gets medical clearance

Powell (neck) sent out a letter informing NFL teams that he's received medical clearance to continue his football career, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reports in October suggested the bulging disc in Powell's neck might force him into retirement, but then-coach Todd Bowles was more optimistic after the 30-year-old running back had surgery. With the Jets signing Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery during the offseason, Powell may need to find a new team for the first time in his career. While not particularly fast or explosive, he's a reliable passing-down back with career marks of 7.7 yards per reception and 4.4 yards per carry. Potential fits include Jacksonville, Baltimore, Atlanta, Carolina and Tampa Bay.