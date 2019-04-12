Bilal Powell: Likely done in New York
The Jets' signing of Ty Montgomery suggests Powell (neck) isn't likely to be back with the team in 2019, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
A 2011 fourth-round pick, Powell started 37 of his 96 games in a Jets uniform, averaging 4.4 yards on 791 carries and 7.7 yards on 204 catches. Not once did he enter a season as the team's top ballcarier, yet he led the Jets in scrimmage yards in 2013 and 2016. It isn't quite clear if the 30-year-old will continue his football career, as there hasn't been a meaningful update on his progress since he landed on injured reserve in late October. The neck injury initially was reported to be career-threatening, but former Jets coach Todd Bowles said shortly thereafter that he expected Powell to make a full recovery.
