Bilal Powell: Working out with Jets

Powell has a workout with the Jets on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The Jets' signing of Ty Montgomery in April appeared to signify the end of the line for Powell in New York, but it now appears a reunion with the team is possible. Powell missed the final nine games of 2018 after undergoing neck surgery, but he received full medical clearance to continue his football career in early May. The 30-year-old has been a reliable passing-down back throughout his career, but even if signed he would have limited fantasy value with the Jets while Le'Veon Bell is primed for a heavy workload in the backfield.