Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Back at practice Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Epenesa (ankle) is practicing Sunday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.
Epenesa was held out of practice Friday due to an ankle injury, but the issue appears to have been minor. The veteran pass rusher is looking to record a fourth straight season of at least 6.0 sacks in 2025.
