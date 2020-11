Epenesa, who had to leave the team's Week 9 contest against the Cardinals with a concussion, was able to practice fully Wednesday.

Not that concussions can ever come at the right time, but the rookie from Iowa did get the advantage of the bye to work his way through the protocol and will likely not miss any game action. Epenesa continues to work as a rotational piece as he gets acclimated to the NFL game, as he hasn't seen more than 35 percent of the defensive snaps in any game this season.