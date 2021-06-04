Epenesa, who struggled to transform his body for the pro game in his rookie season, heads into 2021 in fantastic shape and weight, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, "He's more explosive. He's really benefited from staying here which was something he couldn't do last offseason, because of all the things that were going on. I'm anxious to see once we get to training camp if some of the things that we're seeing now transfer to what we're going to do when we put pads on. But, man, he looks really, really good at this point."

Epenesa had to essentially switch positions from what he was used to at Iowa, as the Bills run a much different defense. He had problems all season getting his weight right and struggled with just 14 total tackles and one sack in 14 regular-season games. The 2020 second-rounder seems poised to have a bigger role in 2021, though Buffalo tends to run waves of defensive linemen so he's not quite near the IDP radar yet. Still, with young players like Epenesa and Ed Oliver, top picks Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham, and veterans like Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, the Bills could feature a strong defensive line all season.