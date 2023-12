Epenesa (rib) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Chargers.

The 2020 second-round pick was able to log a week of limited practice sessions after missing Buffalo's Week 15 win over the Cowboys, and he's now got a chance to return to the field Saturday. If Epenesa is forced to miss his second consecutive game, Kingsley Jonathan could see increased snaps on the Bills' defensive line.