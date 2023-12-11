Epenesa is week-to-week, according to head coach Sean McDermott, after suffering a rib injury in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Epenesa tried to return to the game after suffering the injury, but he was only able to last one play before exiting again. Whether or not he'll recover in time to suit up in Week 15 against the Cowboys is in question, but his practice status in the days ahead will shed better light on his potential availability for the matchup.