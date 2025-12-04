Epenesa (foot) did not practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Epenesa was a new addition to Thursday's injury report with a foot injury he likely suffered during Wednesday's session. With the potential absence of Joey Bosa (hamstring) looming as well, Epenesa's absence will mean a significant depth issue at defensive end for the Bills. If neither player can suit up Sunday, Javon Solomon will be the lone option opposite Greg Rousseau on the edge. With such a depleted room, practice squad members Shaq Lawson, Andre Jones, and Morgan Fox are candidates for Week 14 elevation.