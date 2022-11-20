Epenesa is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns with an ankle injury.

Epenesa did not record a defensive statistic before exiting at some point during the first half against Cleveland. The 2020 second-round pick played a season-high 61 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps last week versus the Vikings, as starting defensive end Greg Rousseau was sidelined with an ankle injury. With Rousseau once again ruled inactive Week 12, Buffalo's defensive line will be left short-handed against the Browns' run-heavy offense for the time being.