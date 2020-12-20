site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-a-j-epenesa-exits-with-head-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Exits with head injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Epenesa left Saturday's win over the Broncos to be evaluated for a head injury.
The rookie second-round pick didn't record a tackle before leaving the contest. Epenesa will need to clear the five-step concussion protocol if the injury is confirmed.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read