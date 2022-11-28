site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-a-j-epenesa-full-participant-monday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Full participant Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Epenesa (ankle) was a full participant in practice Monday.
Epenesa appears ready to return after a one-game absence. He'll provide depth along a Bills defensive line that's expected to be without Von Miller (knee) against the Patriots on Thursday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read