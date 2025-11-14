Epenesa (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

Epenesa managed to practice in full the entire week and has been cleansed of injury designation, indicating he was able to clear the league's concussion protocol and is ready to play in Sunday's contest. Before missing the Week 10 loss to the Dolphins, the 27-year-old participated in eight games this season where he accumulated 15 tackles (10 solo), including 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception, and one fumble recovery. With Epenesa's return, defensive end Javon Solomon will likely see diminished snaps as a rotational end.