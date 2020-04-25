Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Heading to Buffalo
The Bills selected Epenesa in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 54th overall.
Epenesa had some first-round hype during the draft process but a poor showing at the combine hurt his stock. He had a 5.04 in the 40-yard dash and his three-cone drill is in the 25th percentile among defensive ends. That lines up with what he showed on tape, but Epenesa's calling card is his play strength. He collected double-digit sacks in each of his last two years at Iowa. Epenesa will need to develop his pass-rush rush skills in Buffalo to be a contributor as a rookie, but his power and frame (6-foot-5, 275 pounds with 34.5-inch arms) are a good foundation.
