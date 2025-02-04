Epenesa tallied 39 total tackles (23 solo), including 6.0 sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Epenesa served as a regular starter on the Bills' defense for the first time in his five-year NFL career in 2024. He played a career-high 583 defensive snaps and set a personal best with 39 total tackles in a single season. However, Epenesa's increased playing time didn't translate to more sacks, as he finished with 0.5 fewer sacks than his totals in 2022 and 2023. He's expected to return to Buffalo in 2025, having signed a two-year, $12 million extension with the team last offseason. He will likely compete for another starting role throughout the offseason but is expected to remain one of the Bills' top edge rushers regardless.