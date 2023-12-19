Epenesa (ribs) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate.

The Bills only held a walkthrough Tuesday, as they prep for a matchup with the Chargers on Saturday, so Epenesa's participation level is just an estimation. However, it's a sign of progress for the Iowa product, who was unable to practice last week and was ruled out two days in advance of their Week 15 win over the Cowboys. Epenesa will work to ramp up his activity level over the next couple of days in anticipation of suiting up for Week 16.