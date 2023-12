Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Epenesa (ribs) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Epenesa has appeared in all 13 of Buffalo's games this season, but he's now week-to-week with a rib injury that could potentially require a stint on IR. Until Epenesa can retake the field, both Kingsley Jonathan and Shaq Lawson will have an opportunity to handle increased defensive snaps.